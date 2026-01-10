Ex-Ireland international Shay Given apologises for 'Holocaust' gaffe

EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Shay Given has apologised for remarks he made on the BBC show Final Score today.

The former Newcastle and Man City player used the phrase “absolute Holocaust” in reference to Wilfried Nancy’s short-lived tenure as Celtic manager live on air.

The 49-year-old received criticism on social media for the insensitive language used to describe the Frenchman’s reign, which lasted eight games and 33 days.

Given later took to X to apologise for the remark, saying he “used a word that I didn’t fully understand the meaning of, and certainly won’t ever use again”.

He continued: “We all have areas of ignorance in our knowledge, and I hope to use this as an opportunity to become better educated going forward.

“I am genuinely mortified and apologise unreservedly to everyone offended, and will be donating my fee from today’s show to the Holocaust Educational Trust.”

Final Score presenter Jason Mohammad also apologised during the show for the “inappropriate language” that his colleague used.

An estimated six million Jews died in the Holocaust, which was carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.