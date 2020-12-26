BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ex-Ireland international Wes Hoolahan still pulling the strings in League Two

The Dubliner is currently playing for promotion-chasing Cambridge United.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,217 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5311124
Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER IRELAND international Wes Hoolahan is now 38 years old, but the Dubliner is still going strong in League Two.

Playing for a Cambridge United side that are just outside the play-off places in eighth at the time of writing, Hoolahan has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season and inspired a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Leyton Orient today.

Danny Johnson gave Orient the lead on 23 minutes, before Hoolahan scored his second goal of the season with a low drive 10 minutes into the second half.

The Irishman, who was the game’s standout player according to the Evening Express, also had a hand in the winner two minutes later, with his driving run and incisive pass leading to Paul Mullin’s goal.

Hoolahan retired from international football in February 2018, though on current form, Stephen Kenny may be tempted to try to change his mind.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie