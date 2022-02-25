Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 25 February 2022
Ex-Ireland U21 international scores on debut as Sligo earn impressive win over Pat's

Goals from Colm Horgan and Aidan Keena saw Liam Buckley’s men record a deserved 2-1 victory

By Brendan Graham Friday 25 Feb 2022, 10:12 PM
Sligo Rovers' Aidan Keena celebrates with his parents after the game.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

St Pat’s 1
Sligo Rovers 2

Brendan Graham reports from Richmond Park

GOALS FROM Colm Horgan and former Ireland U21 international Aidan Keena saw Sligo Rovers record a deserved 2-1 victory in what was an entertaining game at Richmond Park

Crowds queuing in anticipation outside the ground, plenty of long-awaited handshakes and hugs between fans and a real sense of optimism and excitement from both sets of supporters was palpable as kick-off approached.

An impressive outing in the President’s Cup backed up with a 3-0 opening night victory against rivals Shelbourne brought the Dublin 8 faithful to Richmond Park in perfect form to get behind their team.

Tim Clancy began the game with an unchanged side from their opening night win with Pijnaker, Fitzgerald, O’Sullivan and Keena debuting for Sligo Rovers.

With the first few minute jitters out of their system, it was Sligo Rovers who began to find their groove.

On 10 minutes, Keena saw his effort from distance come crashing back off the crossbar before moments later seeing another effort cleared off the line from Anto Breslin.

As the half progressed, the confidence of the visitors grew with Keena and O’Sullivan asking real questions of the Pats defence. Liam Buckley will have been encouraged by the pace and intensity his side showed in attack

Sligo deservedly found the breakthrough after 40 minutes, having come close on a few occasions before then. A sublime diagonal cross from Adam McDonnell to the right-hand side of the box was met by Colm Horgan whose looping effort to the back post found its way across the line.

Eoin Doyle had a glorious chance to level the game for Pat’s five minutes after the restart. A neat one-two between Forrester and King concluded with a close-range effort from the former Bolton striker but he just couldn’t get anything behind it

Billy King brought a great save out of McGinty on the hour mark with the build-up play from Pat’s improving.

Their midfield duo of Forrester and King were trying their best to improve that final ball for Doyle but were being hampered all evening by a very composed Sligo defence.

Having weathered the second-half revival from their rivals, Sligo had a trio of huge chances to double their lead, with Keena, O’Sullivan and Fitzgerald all forcing full stretch saves from Anang

However, the visitors did eventually double their lead through Keena with 10 minutes remaining. The former Falkirk player showed brilliant feet before seeing his deflected effort evade Anang, who had been brilliant in the second half.

A grandstand finish ensued after substitute Owolabi pulled a goal back for the home side with a thundering strike past the stranded McGinty. Jack Scott hit the bar with a last-gasp effort for Pat’s from a corner but it was Sligo who held out for maximum points on their first night out.

St Pat’s: Joseph Anang; Jack Scott, Anto Breslin, James Abankwah, Joe Redmond; Jamie Lennon (Tunde Owolabi 71), Chris Forrester, Darragh Burns, Billy King (Adam Murphy 85); Mark Doyle, Eoin Doyle.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Colm Horgan, Garry Buckley, Nando Pijnaker, Robbie McCourt; Niall Morahan (David Cawley 71), Greg Bolger, Will Fitzgerald, Adam McDonnell; Karl O’Sullivan (Mark Byrne 79) Aidan Keena (Max Mata 87).

