Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge keen on Premier League return

The star has based himself in Los Angeles to continue his training.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 6:59 PM
Daniel Sturridge (file pic)
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

FORMER LIVERPOOL and England striker Daniel Sturridge believes he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old left the top flight last summer when his contract at Anfield expired but his move to Turkey’s Trabzonspor was cut short in March when his deal was terminated after he received a four-month ban for breaching the Football Association’s gambling regulations.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic Sturridge had not actually missed that much football and so is not too far behind his peers in terms of fitness, having based himself in Los Angeles to continue his training.

He has had offers from overseas clubs but is prioritising a return to England.

“We have options around the world but I’m an English player and I’ve always loved playing in the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports.

I believe I’ve got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that’s my first choice.

“I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there.

“I’m open to playing in other leagues, it’s not just the Premier League I’m going to consider, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me.

“I’m very excited, I’m hungrier than ever and I’m totally focused on the next chapter.”

Sturridge turns 31 next month but left Liverpool at his fittest for some years, and after scoring 105 goals in 306 appearances in English football for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom, he still feels he has plenty to offer.

“I’d like to think I’m one of the better options for teams,” he added. “I’m a free agent and I’ve played for a lot of top clubs around the world.

I’m just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.

“I believe there’s a lot left in these legs. Although I’ve been around a long time, I would say that there’s miles on the clock but this vehicle has a lot left.”

