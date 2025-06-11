Advertisement
Ex-Man United midfielder set to sign for Marseille

10.25pm, 11 Jun 2025

FORMER MANCHESTER United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes has agreed to join Marseille, the French club announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old will be a free agent when his contract with fellow French outfit Lille finishes at the end of the month, having joined them from United in 2020.

He made 10 appearances for boyhood club United before moving to the Ligue 1 side, where he scored 10 goals in 134 outings.

Gomes earned the last of his four England international caps in November 2024.

The 1993 Champions League winners said on social media they had “reached an agreement in principle with Angel Gomes regarding the arrival of the English international midfielder at the club”, without adding further details about the deal.

