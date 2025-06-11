FORMER MANCHESTER United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes has agreed to join Marseille, the French club announced on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old will be a free agent when his contract with fellow French outfit Lille finishes at the end of the month, having joined them from United in 2020.
Advertisement
He made 10 appearances for boyhood club United before moving to the Ligue 1 side, where he scored 10 goals in 134 outings.
Gomes earned the last of his four England international caps in November 2024.
The 1993 Champions League winners said on social media they had “reached an agreement in principle with Angel Gomes regarding the arrival of the English international midfielder at the club”, without adding further details about the deal.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ex-Man United midfielder set to sign for Marseille
FORMER MANCHESTER United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes has agreed to join Marseille, the French club announced on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old will be a free agent when his contract with fellow French outfit Lille finishes at the end of the month, having joined them from United in 2020.
He made 10 appearances for boyhood club United before moving to the Ligue 1 side, where he scored 10 goals in 134 outings.
Gomes earned the last of his four England international caps in November 2024.
The 1993 Champions League winners said on social media they had “reached an agreement in principle with Angel Gomes regarding the arrival of the English international midfielder at the club”, without adding further details about the deal.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
angel gomes Pastures new Soccer Lille Manchester United Marseille Transfer News