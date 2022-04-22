Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 22 April 2022
Ex-Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram receiving treatment for cancer

The Gers have sent their best wishes to the 58-year-old former player.

By AFP Friday 22 Apr 2022
Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER RANGERS goalkeeper Andy Goram is undergoing cancer treatment, the Ibrox club have confirmed.

Rangers have sent their best wishes to the 58-year-old former Scotland international.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Rangers can confirm our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, is undergoing treatment for cancer in a local hospital.

“Club officials are in regular contact with Andy and his family. The family have asked for privacy at this time.

“Everyone at Rangers wishes ‘The Goalie’ well at this difficult time.”

Former Oldham player Goram won six Scottish league titles in seven years after joining Rangers from Hibernian in 1991.

He later played for the likes of Motherwell, Manchester United and Queen of the South.

As well as winning 43 international caps in football, he also represented Scotland at cricket.

