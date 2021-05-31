BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 15°C Monday 31 May 2021
After 450 appearances and one England cap, ex-West Ham and Wolves winger calls time on career

Matt Jarvis is hanging up his boots.

By Press Association Monday 31 May 2021, 7:56 PM
46 minutes ago 2,787 Views 1 Comment
Matt Jarvis (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER WOLVES, West Ham and Norwich winger Matt Jarvis has announced his retirement.

The 35-year-old began his career with Gillingham and ended it with non-league Woking last season.

Jarvis won a solitary England cap in 2011, coming on as a substitute for Jack Wilshere against Ghana in a friendly at Wembley.

In doing so he became the first Wolves player to represent the Three Lions since Steve Bull in 1990.

Jarvis, who made almost 450 appearances during an 18-year career, wrote on Twitter: “It’s been such an incredible journey but sadly this is the time to stop.” 

Press Association

