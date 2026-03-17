Eze's masterstroke sets Arsenal on path to victory against Bayer Leverkusen

EBERECHI EZE SCORED a stunning first Champions League goal as Arsenal beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 to march into the quarter-finals.

Eze opened his European account with a spectacular 20-yard thunderbolt before Declan Rice added a classy second to seal a 3-1 aggregate success.

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Arsenal had found Leverkusen tricky opponents in Germany last week, needing a last-gasp Kai Havertz penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw.

But they were totally dominant at an Emirates Stadium still basking in the giddy elation of Max Dowman’s history-making goal against Everton on Saturday.

There was nothing ‘ugly’ or ‘boring’ about this win for the critics to moan about, either.

Mikel Arteta’s side swaggered their way into the last eight for the third successive year and, with Sporting Lisbon the opposition, they will fancy their chances of reaching another semi-final at least.