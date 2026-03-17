More Stories
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze lets fly with a stunner. Alamy Stock Photo
lethal

Eze's masterstroke sets Arsenal on path to victory against Bayer Leverkusen

Declan Rice added a second to ensure Gunners progress to quarter finals.
9.59pm, 17 Mar 2026
18

EBERECHI EZE SCORED a stunning first Champions League goal as Arsenal beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 to march into the quarter-finals.

Eze opened his European account with a spectacular 20-yard thunderbolt before Declan Rice added a classy second to seal a 3-1 aggregate success.

Arsenal had found Leverkusen tricky opponents in Germany last week, needing a last-gasp Kai Havertz penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw.

But they were totally dominant at an Emirates Stadium still basking in the giddy elation of Max Dowman’s history-making goal against Everton on Saturday.

There was nothing ‘ugly’ or ‘boring’ about this win for the critics to moan about, either.

Mikel Arteta’s side swaggered their way into the last eight for the third successive year and, with Sporting Lisbon the opposition, they will fancy their chances of reaching another semi-final at least.

Author
View 18 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
18 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie