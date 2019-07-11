Aston Villa sign England U21 defender from Brentford

ASTON VILLA HAVE completed the signing of England U21 international defender Ezri Konsa from Brentford for an undisclosed fee.

Aston Villa and England U21 defender, Ezri Konsa.

The deal is thought to be worth in the region of £12 million (€13.4 million) as Villa boss Dean Smith continues his recruitment drive ahead of the new season.

“I’m over the moon to join such a massive club like Aston Villa,” he told the club’s official media channels. “I can’t wait to get started and meet the lads.

The 21-year-old joins up with former Bees boss Dean Smith, having impressed during the 2018-19 season with the Championship side.

“Ezri fits the profile of the type of player we were searching for,” Smith said of his signing.

It helps that Richard O’Kelly and I have worked with him before. He’s a high-potential player who I believe can step up to the Premier League and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Proud to sign for @AVFCOfficial. It’s always been a dream to play in the Premier League and this wouldn’t have been possible without God, my family and my friends. Thanks to the fans for the amazing welcome. I can’t wait to get started! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/93b4PHH82e — Ezri Konsa (@Ekonsa15) July 11, 2019 Source: Ezri Konsa /Twitter

Konsa will join the squad for the first time when they fly out to the United States on Thursday.

Having been part of the Charlton Athletic youth ranks, he made his name at Brentford and was part of the England squad that won the U20 World Cup in 2017.

He was also part of Aidy Boothroyd’s squad at the recent European U21 Championships in Italy.

