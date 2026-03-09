More Stories
Man City and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Alamy Stock Photo
Pairings

Man City to face Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-finals as League One's Port Vale take on Chelsea

The quarter-finals will take place across the weekend of Saturday 4 April.
9.18pm, 9 Mar 2026

MANCHESTER CITY WILL take on Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup while League One’s Port Vale will square off with Chelsea.

The draw took place this evening, where Arsenal were paired with Southampton while Leeds will face the winner of this evening’s tie between West Ham and Brentford. At time of writing, West Ham hold a 2-1 lead in the second half.

Leeds booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals first time in 23 years following a 3-0 win over Norwich on Sunday.

Southampton progressed after causing an upset against Fulham while Port Vale also produced a shock result against Sunderland to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

