Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

FA to work with Nike after concerns raised over England's white shorts

Beth Mead said white is ‘not practical when it’s the time of the month’.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 4,150 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5812950
England players huddle together on the pitch.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
England players huddle together on the pitch.
England players huddle together on the pitch.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE FOOTBALL Association has said it will work in consultation with kit manufacturer Nike regarding the colour of England’s shorts due to players’ concerns about wearing white during their periods.

England pair Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway raised the issue after Wednesday night’s opening Euro 2022 win against Austria.

Arsenal forward Mead, who scored England’s winner against Group A rivals Austria at Old Trafford, said white is “not practical when it’s the time of the month”.

An FA spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance and want our players to feel our full support on this matter. Any feedback made by them will be taken into consideration for future designs.

“We will continue to work in close consultation with our partners Nike, while still following guidance from tournament organisers where possible in terms of colour choices.”

The FA confirmed England will wear all white against Norway on Monday.

Mead told the Daily Telegraph that England’s players have discussed the issue of wearing white shorts while menstruating.

She said: “It’s something we’ve fed back to Nike. Hopefully, they’re going to change that (the colour).

“It’s very nice to have an all-white kit, but sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month.

“We deal with it as best we can. We’ve discussed it as a team and we’ve fed that back to Nike.”

Midfielder Stanway, named Player of the Match against Austria, said the colour issue was not an easy problem to solve “because we associate England with white”.

Stanway added: “The home kit is unbelievable, it looks really nice. I think that’s something that we can speak about as a full squad, as a group of girls.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“I think next year there is potentially a colour change going in. I think it’s hard because once you’re on the grass, nothing else matters.

“I think we have a good doctor who likes to look after us. As soon as the adrenaline comes in, you could be naked and nobody cares.”

A spokesperson for Nike said: “We absolutely hear and understand the concerns of our athletes that wearing light coloured apparel while having their period can be a real barrier to sport.

“We are deeply engaged with our athletes in the process of designing solutions to meet their needs, while also consulting the clubs, federations and sporting associations that set uniform standards and colours.”

The PA news agency has approached Uefa for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie