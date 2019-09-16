This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 16 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fahey sees red as Liverpool suffer second consecutive defeat

There was also frustration for Megan Connolly after Chelsea’s late equaliser at Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Paul Dollery Monday 16 Sep 2019, 2:53 PM
15 minutes ago 347 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4811359
Liverpool's Niamh Fahey was shown a straight red card for a foul on Rosella Ayane of Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Liverpool's Niamh Fahey was shown a straight red card for a foul on Rosella Ayane of Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool's Niamh Fahey was shown a straight red card for a foul on Rosella Ayane of Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: EMPICS Sport

A SECOND LOSS on the trot for Liverpool in the new FA Women’s Super League season was compounded by the dismissal of defender Niamh Fahey.

The Republic of Ireland international was shown a straight red card in the second half of yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Fahey was given her marching orders on 64 minutes for hauling down Rosella Ayane as she bore down on goal for the newly-promoted Londoners.

The game was settled on the stroke of half-time by a penalty from Rachel Furness, who had been fouled in the box by Liverpool defender Becky Jane.

It was also a frustrating afternoon for Megan Connolly and Brighton & Hove Albion, who looked set to for victory at home to Chelsea when Aileen Whelan broke the deadlock in the 84th minute. However, there was still time for more drama, with Adelina Engman firing home an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.

Tyler Toland was an unused substitute for Manchester City, who made it two wins from two at the expense of Reading. Despite producing several important saves, Grace Moloney was beaten twice by Pauline Bremer as the German international attacker secured all three points for the visitors.

Adriana Leon scored the only goal as West Ham United played host to a Birmingham City side that included Harriet Scott. Elsewhere, two superb Chloe Kelly strikes helped Everton to a 2-0 home win against Bristol City.

Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn are both expected to be involved this evening for champions Arsenal, who travel to face Manchester United.

FA WSL results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea
Everton 2-0 Bristol City
Reading 0-2 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool
West Ham United 1-0 Birmingham City

Fixtures

Manchester United v Arsenal (7.30pm tonight)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie