Fahey sees red as Liverpool suffer second consecutive defeat

Liverpool's Niamh Fahey was shown a straight red card for a foul on Rosella Ayane of Tottenham Hotspur.

A SECOND LOSS on the trot for Liverpool in the new FA Women’s Super League season was compounded by the dismissal of defender Niamh Fahey.

The Republic of Ireland international was shown a straight red card in the second half of yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Fahey was given her marching orders on 64 minutes for hauling down Rosella Ayane as she bore down on goal for the newly-promoted Londoners.

The game was settled on the stroke of half-time by a penalty from Rachel Furness, who had been fouled in the box by Liverpool defender Becky Jane.

It was also a frustrating afternoon for Megan Connolly and Brighton & Hove Albion, who looked set to for victory at home to Chelsea when Aileen Whelan broke the deadlock in the 84th minute. However, there was still time for more drama, with Adelina Engman firing home an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.

Tyler Toland was an unused substitute for Manchester City, who made it two wins from two at the expense of Reading. Despite producing several important saves, Grace Moloney was beaten twice by Pauline Bremer as the German international attacker secured all three points for the visitors.

Adriana Leon scored the only goal as West Ham United played host to a Birmingham City side that included Harriet Scott. Elsewhere, two superb Chloe Kelly strikes helped Everton to a 2-0 home win against Bristol City.

😍 How about that for your second goal of the game?



Talk about a 🚀 by @Chloe_Kelly98 pic.twitter.com/FAT08tEpvk — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) September 15, 2019

Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn are both expected to be involved this evening for champions Arsenal, who travel to face Manchester United.

FA WSL results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea

Everton 2-0 Bristol City

Reading 0-2 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool

West Ham United 1-0 Birmingham City

Fixtures

Manchester United v Arsenal (7.30pm tonight)

