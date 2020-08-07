'Apologies were made' - FAI board present united front at the end of a rancorous week

ROY BARRETT, THE FAI’s independent chairperson, this evening hailed a “positive” meeting of Council following a rancorous week at the football body, as optimism grows the reforms necessary to avoid insolvency will pass an EGM at the end of the month.

Tonight’s meeting was called to discuss the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Barrett and then-sports minister Shane Ross on 30 January in return for a government bailout of the debt-laden organisation.

A rule that will see the board change to a split of six elected football directors and six independent directors has caused anger among members who see it as a ceding of the FAI’s sovereignty, and there was further division this week when the eight football directors on the board issued a personal statement on Wednesday night, publicly rebuking interim CEO Gary Owens over comments he made claiming the board fully approved the MoU prior to Barrett signing it.

“It was a good meeting”, Barrett told the media after the event. “There were a lot of issues raised. People have very strong views, they felt free to express those views and there was good debate on it. I think the mood in the room at the end was positive.”

President Gerry McAnaney sat alongside Barrett in the press conference in spite of having signed the divisive statement on Wednesday night, and said unity had been restored to the board, hinting at regret without using explicitly stating so.

“That issue has been put to bed now. Apologies have been made, and as far as we are concerned the matter is closed. People felt strongly that there was a misrepresentation which in the cold light of day was more of a misunderstanding. If everyone else had their time back again they might not have taken the same course of action. We’d love to have 2020 [vision] on everything but you can’t have it in this world.

“I regret loads of things in my life. The way I look at it, if things need to be flushed out they need to be flushed out and it will make us stronger as a board and make the executive stronger.”

When asked whether Owens had apologised to the board, McAnaney said that was his understanding, but he “had to step out of the room at that particular moment.”

Owens, sitting at the back of the room, said “We dealt with the matter in the [board] meeting.”

11 of 12 board members were at the meeting – Richard Shakespeare was absent – and when asked from the floor to raise their hands if they consider the board to be unified, all 11 raised their hands.

The other big issue in the lead-up was the handling of the signing of the MoU by Barrett, who revealed yesterday evening he had received it by email on the evening of 29 January, the day before it was signed, and sent it board members at 9.02am the following morning. He signed the MoU at lunchtime that day.

Barrett said he couldn’t recall whether he saw the MoU in his email inbox that evening.

“I can’t recall whether I saw that email on that night, Maybe I did and maybe I didn’t. I sent it on to the board, they received it at 9am the following morning. “

When it was pointed out this was a very significant email to be unable to recall, Barrett replied, “it was a very busy time for me. Both in terms of my work with the FAI and in my day job. If I had seen it at 8.58 pm, I would have sent it on straight away.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Whether Barrett had the authority to sign the MoU has been another major talking point of the week, given it was not discussed at a board meeting. Barrett contends he had the authority to sign the deal.

“We had a board meeting on the evening of the 28th [of January, two days before the MoU was signed] where we discussed the proposal we had put to government around the funding package.

“We knew there would be conditions and further reforms required. In the media that day there was a report that this six and six [directors split] would be part of the whole package. The mandate from the board was clear: ‘Listen, we need the money’, and that was what was important. I felt and believe I had a mandate from the board to go and sign the MoU, and bear in mind with the MoU that it needs to be approved by members.”

When asked by Council member Paul Walsh, board member and Vice-President Paul Cooke said he did not believe Barrett was given the explicit permission to sign the MoU.

File photo of Roy Barrett (left) and Paul Cooke. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Barrett said the six/six split is not up for renegotiation in spite of a call from MEP Mick Wallace at the Council meeting to break it out from the MoU and subject it to a separate vote.

There may be a change to a rule forcing members of Council with more than 10 years’ service to step aside this year, replaced with a fit and proper person test that won’t consider longevity on Council.

Though Gary Owens and Niall Quinn gave a different impression earlier this week, Barrett said this has not yet been agreed, but that the FAI are discussing it with the government and Fifa. He maintained that this is an interpretation of the agreed rule, rather than an outright change.

During the meeting, the 11 present board members were asked if they support the terms of the MoU as they presently stand. All said they do support them, although Cooke and Ursula Scully said they don’t support the terms though accept them based on fiduciary obligations.

The Council meeting lasted just short of four hours, with 69 of 79 members in attendance. Interim CEO Gary Owens was present, although Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn was absent, and was instead doing Champions League commentary for Virgin Media Sport.

While there were prior mutterings of discontent among members with Barrett – and some were aired – they did not go any further than that. Added to that, unity among the board has been somewhat restored – publicly at least – and the prevailing mood suggests the reforms will be passed at the EGM on 31 August.

Consider the waters calmed for now.