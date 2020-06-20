FAI suspend Covid-19 testing programme

THE FAI HAVE suspended their Covid-19 testing programme with immediate effect.

As part of their return to play pilot programme, the Association, led by Dr. Alan Byrne, have conducted six rounds of twice-weekly tests with the players and staff of the League of Ireland’s four European-qualified sides – Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City.

All test results have returned negative, and the programme has now been suspended.

The FAI declined to disclose the costs of the testing programme when contacted by The42 this afternoon.

In a message to the managers of each of the four clubs yesterday, Dr Byrne confirmed the testing regime has been suspended and said he is “very optimistic” that the FAI will not need to reintroduce testing when games resume.

Elsewhere, in line with accelerated government advice, all League of Ireland clubs are now allowed to resume full-contact training.

League of Ireland clubs will be allowed to arrange friendly matches between themselves from 29 June, while amateur clubs will be allowed play friendlies from 11 July.

Optimism is now growing surrounding a resumption for the League of Ireland season, perhaps at the beginning of August, following months of negotiations between clubs and the FAI.

Money to cover shortfalls in gate receipts and testing programmes had been a sticking point for clubs up to this week, but many of those concerns have been ironed out across the last few days.

The testing programmes may now not prove to be an expense, while the FAI this week increased the central pot of money on offer for clubs to €3.3 million. The government yesterday announced a €40 million relief fund to be shared among the FAI, GAA, and IRFU.

Whereas it was initially proposed games would be staged at empty neutral venues, it is now looking likely clubs will be able to host their own games, with government advice allowing up to 500 people attend games from 20 July.

The main issue now surrounds the format for a resumed season, with some clubs favouring eliminating relegation given the curtailed season. The PFAI, meanwhile, say players want to retain relegation and promotion to preserve the integrity of the leagues.