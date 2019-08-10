This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Inishowen League side Glengad advance to FAI Cup 2nd round alongside Crumlin and Dundalk

Longford’s fixture with Athlone was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 10:04 PM
27 minutes ago 581 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4761034
Glengad United.
Image: Donegal Sports Hub
Glengad United.
Glengad United.
Image: Donegal Sports Hub

St Michael’s 0-0 Glengad United (8-9 on penalties)

INISHOWEN LEAGUE OUTFIT Glengad United booked their spot in the second round of the FAI Cup after a dramatic penalty-shootout victory over St. Michael’s.

In a clash of FAI Junior Cup participants, it was the Donegal side — who also advanced on penalties against Home Farm in the preliminary round — who squeezed their way through again in what is their first-ever FAI Senior Cup proper.

Colin Bargary was sent off early in the second half for the hosts but there were chances aplenty for each side at Cooke Parke.

Terance Doherty slotted home the winning penalty to give the Inishowen side a day to remember in Tipperary.

Crumlin United 3-1 Malahide United

Leinster Senior League side Crumlin United saw off Malahide in a Dublin derby despite falling behind in the eighth minute.

It took only two minutes for former League of Ireland midfielder Craig Walsh to cancel out the visitors’ lead, and further goals from Ger Brady and Alan McGreal were enough for the Dublin 12 club to kill off their opposition before the break.

Cobh Ramblers 0-1 Dundalk

Georgie Kelly celebrates their first goal Georgie Kelly netted the winner for the Cup champions (file pic). Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

The holders are in the hat for Monday’s third-round draw thanks to a stunning Georgie Kelly header in the second half, but they were made to work for their victory in St. Colman’s Park.

Rams were largely restricted to long-range efforts but their compact defensive setup made it difficult for Dundalk to find the breakthrough.

It was Sean Gannon’s cross from the right-hand side which teed up Kelly on 67 minutes for what transpired to be the winner, although Cobh did have a sliver of a chance late on when Cian Leonard was off the mark with an acrobatic attempt.

Longford Town P-P Athlone Town

Game postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

