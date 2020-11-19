FAI finalise dates for Cup semi-finals and final

THE FAI HAVE finalised the dates for this year’s FAI Cup semi-finals and final.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday week, 29 November, with the final set for the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 6 December.

The line-up for those semi-finals will be finalised in the next six days.

Athlone Town shocked Shelbourne to reach the semi-finals, where they will face either Bohemians or Dundalk, who meet at Dalymount Park tomorrow night with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Holders Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, travel to play Finn Harps earlier tomorrow, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The winners of that tie will meet either Sligo Rovers or Derry City, who clash next Wednesday at 7.30pm.

All of these ties are available to watch live on the WatchLOI streaming service.

The final, meanwhile, will be live on RTE television on Sunday 6 December, with a kick-off time yet to be finalised.