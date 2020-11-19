BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

FAI finalise dates for Cup semi-finals and final

The showpiece game of the year will take place on Sunday, 6 December.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 896 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5272445
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE finalised the dates for this year’s FAI Cup semi-finals and final. 

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday week, 29 November, with the final set for the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 6 December. 

The line-up for those semi-finals will be finalised in the next six days. 

Athlone Town shocked Shelbourne to reach the semi-finals, where they will face either Bohemians or Dundalk, who meet at Dalymount Park tomorrow night with a 7.45pm kick-off. 

Holders Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, travel to play Finn Harps earlier tomorrow, with a 5.30pm kick-off. 

The winners of that tie will meet either Sligo Rovers or Derry City, who clash next Wednesday at 7.30pm. 

All of these ties are available to watch live on the WatchLOI streaming service. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The final, meanwhile, will be live on RTE television on Sunday 6 December, with a kick-off time yet to be finalised. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie