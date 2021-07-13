Holders Dundalk to visit Treaty United, Bohs away to Cork's Corinthians in first round

HOLDERS DUNDALK WILL travel to Limerick to face League of Ireland newcomers Treaty United in the first round of the FAI Cup, while Premier Division champions and last season’s beaten finalists Shamrock Rovers will entertain Galway United.

Rovers’ current ‘joint’ leaders atop the Premier Division table, St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers, will each host First Division opposition in Bray Wanderers and Cork City respectively.

Bohemians will travel to Cork, meanwhile, to face Munster Senior League opposition in the shape of College Corinthians, the famous Douglas-based club which has produced three senior Republic of Ireland internationals in David Meyler, Adam Idah and Megan Connolly.

Last year’s Junior FAI Cup winners, Fairview Rangers, beat Athenry FC on penalties on Saturday to reach the first round and they will also host Premier Division opposition when Finn Harps travel to Limerick.

There will be four all-non-league affairs when the action kicks off next week: Crumlin United v St Mochta’s, Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic, St Kevin’s Boys’ v Kilmananagh and Maynooth University Town v Malahide United.

FAI Cup first-round draw (ties to be played the week ending 25 July)

Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps

Wexford FC v Cabinteely

Drogheda United v Derry City

Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers

UCD v Shelbourne

Crumlin United v St Mochta’s

Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic

St Kevin’s Boys v Kilnamanagh AFC

Sligo Rovers v Cork City

College Corinthians AFC v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Waterford FC

Treaty United v Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Malahide United

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Bangor Greenhills Greenpark FC v Longford Town