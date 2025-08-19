Advertisement
More Stories
Drogheda will host Shamrock Rovers. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeLast Eight

Draw made for FAI Cup quarter-finals

The fixtures for the Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals have also been confirmed.
1.13pm, 19 Aug 2025
3

THE DRAW FOR the men’s FAI Cup quarter-finals and women’s FAI Cup semi-finals took place in Abbotstown on Tuesday afternoon.

Kerry FC will host Sligo Rovers in the Munster side’s first ever appearance in the quarter-finals, while 2024 cup winners Drogheda United were drawn against Shamrock Rovers. 

Finn Harps will face Cork City, and St Patrick’s Athletic will welcome Galway United to Inchicore.

The games will be played on the week ending 14 September, with fixture details to be confirmed.

Two ties will be selected for broadcast on RTÉ 2 with the other two live on LOITV. 

In the women’s semi-finals, Shamrock Rovers will play Athlone Town while Bohemians will be at home against Treaty United.

Both semi-finals, also scheduled for the week ending 14 September, will be broadcast live on TG4. 

FAI Cup quarter-finals:

  • Kerry FC v Sligo Rovers
  • Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers
  • Finn Harps v Cork City
  • St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United

Women’s FAI Cup Semi-Finals:

  • Shamrock Rovers v Athlone Town
  • Bohemians v Treaty United 
Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie