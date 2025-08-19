Draw made for FAI Cup quarter-finals

THE DRAW FOR the men’s FAI Cup quarter-finals and women’s FAI Cup semi-finals took place in Abbotstown on Tuesday afternoon.

Kerry FC will host Sligo Rovers in the Munster side’s first ever appearance in the quarter-finals, while 2024 cup winners Drogheda United were drawn against Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement

Confirmed ✅



Four huge ties ahead 😍 pic.twitter.com/q6YsEUlkdE — FAIreland (@FAIreland) August 19, 2025

Finn Harps will face Cork City, and St Patrick’s Athletic will welcome Galway United to Inchicore.

The games will be played on the week ending 14 September, with fixture details to be confirmed.

Two ties will be selected for broadcast on RTÉ 2 with the other two live on LOITV.

In the women’s semi-finals, Shamrock Rovers will play Athlone Town while Bohemians will be at home against Treaty United.

Both semi-finals, also scheduled for the week ending 14 September, will be broadcast live on TG4.

FAI Cup quarter-finals:

Kerry FC v Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers

Finn Harps v Cork City

St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United

Women’s FAI Cup Semi-Finals: