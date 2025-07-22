Drogheda United travel to Derry City for repeat of 2024 FAI Cup final after third-round draw

A REPEAT OF the 2024 FAI Cup final awaits in the third round of the 2025 competition as Derry City host the reigning champions Drogheda United.

Drogheda were crowned champions last year for the second time in their history after a 2-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium. The sides meet again at the Brandywell on the weekend of Sunday, 17 August.

Advertisement

A classic Dublin derby between St Patrick’s Athletic and current Premier Division champions Shelbourne is also a standout tie from the draw. Two other clashes between local rivals will come in the form of Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers while Salthill Devon take on Galway United.

An all-Munster meeting of Cork City and Waterford has also been confirmed following the draw while Longford Town will travel to take on Shamrock Rovers. Bohemians will welcome Sligo Rovers to Dalymount Park.

Fixtures will take place on the weekend of Sunday, 17 August, with RTÉ providing live coverage of third-round action. The station will also cover the two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, as well as the final at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 9 November.

FAI Cup Third-Round Draw