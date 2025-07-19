Shelbourne and Cork City coast into next round of FAI Cup

Results

Men’s FAI Cup

Cork City 3-0 Leicester Celtic

Salthill Devon 1-0 St Michael’s

Bangor Celtic 0-2 Cobh Ramblers

Fairview Rangers 0-4 Shelbourne

Women’s Premier Division

Bohemians 1-0 Waterford

Sligo Rovers 0-3 Wexford

Cork City 1-3 Treaty United

Peamount United 1-4 Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers 0-1 DLR Waves

Athlone Town 1-1 Galway United

A HAT-TRICK FROM John Martin helped Shelbourne into the third round of the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup this evening.

Joey O’Brien’s side beat Fairview Rangers 4-0, as Cork City, Cobh Ramblers and Salthill Devon also prevailed.

Martin broke the deadlock after five minutes in Limerick, while Daniel Kelly doubled Shelbourne’s lead with 24 on the clock.

Sean Boyd assisted Martin for his second — and Shels’ third — in the 73rd minute and the Kilkenny forward wrapped up his treble four minutes from time.

The 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division champions now go into Tuesday’s draw, ahead of their next Champions League assignment against Qarabag on Wednesday.

Cork City also progressed to the next round with a 3-0 win over Leicester Celtic at Turner’s Cross.

The Rathfarnam outfit held the Rebels until a 68th-minute penalty, scored by Charlie Lutz. Kitt Nelson added another three minutes later, and a Leicester Celtic own goal rounded out proceedings late on.

Cobh Ramblers made it a Cork double with a 2-0 win away to Bangor Celtic. Samuel Bellis and Matthew Whelan were on target for the First Division side.

And Salthill Devon beat St Michael’s 1-0, Timmy Molloy with the decisive goal in the 10th minute.

Meanwhile in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, Galway United struck late on to secure a 1-1 draw away to defending champions Athlone Town.

Aislinn Meaney bagged the Tribe’s 85th minute equaliser, which cancelled out Kelly Brady’s 26th minute header.

The Midlanders looked to be staying four points clear at the top of the table, but must now settle for a two-point cushion as they remain unbeaten this season.

Second-placed Shelbourne bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Bohemians with an impressive 4-1 win over Peamount United.

Eoin Wearen’s side came from behind after Aisling Spillane handed Peamount the dream start. Penalties from Aoibheann Clancy and Kate Mooney either side of half time sent Shels on their way, before Mooney and Noelle Murray secured a crucial three points.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves stunned Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. Michelle Doonan’s 25th-minute goal settled the score — and secured another big result for Laura Heffernan’s side after last weekend’s win over Peamount.

Bohs, Wexford and Treaty United won today’s other fixtures. Leiagh Glennon scored the only goal at Dalymount Park as the hosts beat Waterford 1-0; Della Doherty, Ciara Rossiter and Leah McGrath steered third-placed Wexford to a 3-0 victory at Sligo Rovers; and Isabella Flocchini, Madelyn Robbins and Mara McCleary powered Treaty past Cork City.

A late goal from City debutant Aine Walsh was but a consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Turner’s Cross.