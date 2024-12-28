Advertisement
More Stories
A general view of Wembley Stadium. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreePunishment

FAI fined again over booing of God Save the King at Wembley

The English FA have also been fined for supporters’ booing of the Irish anthem ahead of the Nations League clash between the sides in November.
11.55am, 28 Dec 2024

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland and the English FA have been fined once again over the booing of respective national anthems ahead of their Nations League tie at Wembley last month. 

The FAI have been fined €12,500 for supporters’ booing of God Save the King, while the FA have been fined €15,000 for the booing of Amhrán na bhFiann.

The discrepancy in fines is explained by the fact that Uefa increase penalties for repeat offences. 

The FAI were fined €10,000 for the booing of the the British anthem ahead of the Nations League tie between the sides in September, while the FA were fined €12,500 for their supporters’ booing of the Irish anthem ahead of the same game. The FA had previously been punished for the same issue. 

The FA were also fined €8,375 for fans’ throwing objects onto the pitch at Wembley, believed to be paper aeroplanes. 

 

England won the game 5-0, with all of the goals coming in the second half following Liam Scales’ red card. England thus topped the group and earned automatic promotion back to League A, while Ireland finished in third place and must secure their League B status in a two-legged play-off against Bulgaria next March.  

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie