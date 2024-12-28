FAI fined again over booing of God Save the King at Wembley

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland and the English FA have been fined once again over the booing of respective national anthems ahead of their Nations League tie at Wembley last month.

The FAI have been fined €12,500 for supporters’ booing of God Save the King, while the FA have been fined €15,000 for the booing of Amhrán na bhFiann.

The discrepancy in fines is explained by the fact that Uefa increase penalties for repeat offences.

The FAI were fined €10,000 for the booing of the the British anthem ahead of the Nations League tie between the sides in September, while the FA were fined €12,500 for their supporters’ booing of the Irish anthem ahead of the same game. The FA had previously been punished for the same issue.

The FA were also fined €8,375 for fans’ throwing objects onto the pitch at Wembley, believed to be paper aeroplanes.

England won the game 5-0, with all of the goals coming in the second half following Liam Scales’ red card. England thus topped the group and earned automatic promotion back to League A, while Ireland finished in third place and must secure their League B status in a two-legged play-off against Bulgaria next March.