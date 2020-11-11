BE PART OF THE TEAM

Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson ruled out of Ireland's international triple-header

Connolly has been withdrawn through injury, while Robinson is confirmed as the player who tested positive for Covid-19.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 1:22 PM
12 minutes ago 693 Views 3 Comments
Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson have both been ruled out (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny will have to plan without two key players over the coming days, including Aaron Connolly who has been ruled out of the upcoming England, Wales and Bulgaria triple-header through injury.

The FAI released a statement on the matter this afternoon, adding that Callum Robinson has been confirmed as the Covid-19 positive case in the Ireland camp and will also miss the three matches.

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Connolly sustained an unspecified injury in training yesterday, with Seanie Maguire of Preston North End called up as a replacement.

Swansea City’s Ryan Manning has also got the nod, and will link up with the squad ahead of the Wales Nations League match on Sunday.

The Boys In Green face England in an international friendly at Wembley tomorrow [KO 8pm, live on RTÉ] before travelling to Cardiff and rounding off the Nations League double-header against Bulgaria in the Aviva Stadium next Wednesday night.

