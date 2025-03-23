FAI reports alleged racial abuse of player during Ireland U17 match

AN IRELAND U17 international was allegedly subjected to a racist comment during Saturday’s 2-o win against Poland in a Uefa Elite Phase qualifying match.

The FAI confirmed that the incident was reported to the match officials at the time, as well as on two further occasions during the match, before FAI officials made a further report to the Uefa delegate after full time.

“The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that we’ve reported a racist incident to Uefa which occurred in the second-half of the Poland v Ireland U17 Elite Phase qualifying match,” a statement on Sunday read.

“The comment was reported to the match officials at the time and the players immediately made Republic of Ireland U17 Head Coach Colin O’Brien aware of the incident. Colin then reported the remark to the match officials two more times during the match.

“Following the conclusion of the game, FAI officials made a further report to the Uefa delegate and the delegate has since confirmed the incident will be submitted in the final report to Uefa.

“The Association has offered its full and unequivocal support to the player who was subjected to racism and to his team-mates.

Advertisement

“The FAI does not tolerate any form of racism towards any of our players or staff and we expect UEFA to investigate fully and take the appropriate action. Racism has no place in the game at any level.”

In a short statement of his own, O’Brien called on Uefa to take “strong disciplinary action” in response to the allegation.

“Racism has no place in the game at any level and no-one should be subjected to any form of abuse,” O’Brien said.

“It has no place in society and as a staff and a team, we’ve offered our full support to our player.

“I’m fully supportive of the Association escalating the incident up to Uefa and we await strong disciplinary action from the authorities to send a message out that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Ireland won the match 2-0 courtesy of a second-half brace from Benfica teenager Jaden Umeh.

Ireland, who lost 1-0 to Belgium in their group opener, take on Iceland in their third and final match on Tuesday.