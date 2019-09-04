This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI confirm investigation into suspicious betting patterns around Limerick FC games

Two Limerick FC games are being looked into by the Football Association of Ireland.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 9:32 PM
26 minutes ago 1,277 Views 4 Comments
A view of Limerick venue Markets Field ahead of the game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A view of Limerick venue Markets Field ahead of the game.
A view of Limerick venue Markets Field ahead of the game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE FAI HAS confirmed it is investigating unusual betting patterns around a second game involving First Division side Limerick FC.

In a statement released tonight, the FAI said it’s looking into suspicious activity in the recent FAI Cup tie between Sligo Rovers and Limerick, in addition to an earlier investigation into the league game between Shelbourne and Limerick. 

TheJournal.ie reported this morning that Gardaí carried out a search at “a Limerick sports grounds…as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing.”

Both FAI investigations were launched following the receipt of reports from UEFA to the FAI concerning unusual betting patterns around the two games.

An FAI spokesman confirmed: “We have acted on the back of the UEFA report into two Limerick games, against Shelbourne in April and Sligo Rovers last month, and our investigations are ongoing.

“We are committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing in conjunction with UEFA. The FAI, as stated earlier, is also aware of a Garda investigation into match fixing.”

