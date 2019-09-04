FAI confirm investigation into suspicious betting patterns around Limerick FC games

THE FAI HAS confirmed it is investigating unusual betting patterns around a second game involving First Division side Limerick FC.

In a statement released tonight, the FAI said it’s looking into suspicious activity in the recent FAI Cup tie between Sligo Rovers and Limerick, in addition to an earlier investigation into the league game between Shelbourne and Limerick.

TheJournal.ie reported this morning that Gardaí carried out a search at “a Limerick sports grounds…as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing.”

Both FAI investigations were launched following the receipt of reports from UEFA to the FAI concerning unusual betting patterns around the two games.

An FAI spokesman confirmed: “We have acted on the back of the UEFA report into two Limerick games, against Shelbourne in April and Sligo Rovers last month, and our investigations are ongoing.

“We are committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing in conjunction with UEFA. The FAI, as stated earlier, is also aware of a Garda investigation into match fixing.”

