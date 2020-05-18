This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI medical director hopes to see players tested before return to training

Dr Alan Byrne is keen on gathering data so football can discover where its ‘acceptable risk’ lies.

By Sean Farrell Monday 18 May 2020, 9:12 PM
42 minutes ago 1,215 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5102221
File photo: Dr Byrne in 2018.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
File photo: Dr Byrne in 2018.
File photo: Dr Byrne in 2018.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FAI MEDICAL DIRECTOR Dr Alan Byrne backed the majority of Irish footballers’ call for testing before organised training and competition resumes.

A PFAI survey last week reported that 92% of players were in favour of undergoing Covid-19 tests before returning to training and playing in the Airtricity League.

Dr Byrne admits that there is no certainty over when football can return to our fields, but he is willing to plan around 8 June, when the government is scheduled to enact phase 2 of easing restrictions. That phase allows for team training in small groups where social distance can be maintained.

While Dr Byrne, who sits on the government’s new Return to Sport expert panel, adds that it will likely not be feasible to offer widespread tests to all players, having the evidence during initial tentative steps could be invaluable.

“That’s a really important bit of information, to test players two weeks before they return to training and one week,” Dr Byrne said in a video released by the FAI this evening.

“Because if they return to training hastily and someone was asymptomatic but positive. we wouldn’t know when we start into a group format of training whether the (positive but asymptomatic) player joined the training and was responsible for passing it on.”

That level of testing, Dr Byrne says, would build a helpful data set while also giving peace of mind to players, support staff and their families.

“What we are attempting to do is return football at an acceptable risk, because it’s important for the players and staff that work in football. Then you expand it out and say: ‘the risk is x. perhaps no more risky than going to the supermarket, the golf club or going out to social distance in a restaurant’.

“We all have opinions, but just because we have an opinion doesn’t mean it’s true. We have to prove to ourselves and to people who participate in our game that it is safe to return.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie