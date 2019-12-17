This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI turn down latest invite to appear before Oireachtas Sport Committee

Minister Shane Ross and Sport Ireland will appear at Leinster House tomorrow, however.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 2:17 PM
33 minutes ago 2,877 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4937604
An FAI delegation arrive for an Oireachtas Committee meeting in April.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
An FAI delegation arrive for an Oireachtas Committee meeting in April.
An FAI delegation arrive for an Oireachtas Committee meeting in April.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE BOARD OF the Football Association of Ireland have turned down an invite to appear before a Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport tomorrow. 

In a letter to the Committee earlier today, FAI Chief Operating Officer Rea Walshe wrote that the FAI are not in a position to appear at Leinster House tomorrow, as the board’s “undivided attention” must instead go to “the financial restructuring necessary to safeguard jobs, the FAI’s financial future and the appointment of an Independent Chairperson and three independent Directors” to the FAI board. 

These are the same reasons as were given for the FAI’s turning down an invite to appear before the Committee last week. Ms. Walshe wrote today that the FAI will be happy to appear before the Committee once these measures are complete. 

Committee chair Fergus O’Dowd said he was “very disappointed” by the FAI’s absence, adding “I believe a number of very important questions on the future of football in Ireland need to be addressed as soon as possible.”

Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien, also a member of the Committee, said he is “deeply frustrated at the attitude of the FAI in once again refusing to attend and answer the many, many questions that need to be asked and answered.

People have legitimate and urgent questions including the workers at the FAI and the thousands of volunteers. The questions must be publicly answered. The FAI’s reply stated they will attend when issues have been sorted out. That is an undefined period and is unacceptable.”

The Committee invited all members of the FAI board to appear before them, attaching particular importance to the presence of outgoing president Donal Conway, given he is the last remaining board member from John Delaney’s tenure as CEO. 

Although the FAI will be absent, tomorrow’s Committee meeting will be attended by Minister for Sport Shane Ross, Minister of State Brendan Griffin, and Sport Ireland. 

The Minister is expected to further outline plans to restore state funding to grassroots organisations in a way that circumvents the FAI. 

The FAI last night met with Ministers Ross and Griffin, which the football body described as an “open and honest meeting”, at which they laid out their current financial position and ongoing process of reform. 

Accounts published earlier this month show the FAI are carrying net liabilities of €55 million, and are negotiating a refinancing package with their bank. The seriousness of their financial position is underlined by the fact the Association’s auditors Deloitte refused to sign off that the FAI remain a going concern.

Minister Ross offered more details of the 90-minute meeting afterwards, saying the FAI’s reform process is “still far from complete.”

A crucial landmark in the reform process is the appointment of independent directors to the FAI board, which is being held up as the nominated chairperson analyses concerns and issues within the football body. The other three nominated independents will be briefed on those concerns. 

Some sources indicate the nominated directors are baulking at accepting their roles until they see the independent KOSI audit of the FAI, which was commissioned by Sport Ireland earlier this year and was last month referred to Gardaí. 

The report has not been submitted to the Oireachtas Committee by Minister Ross under legal advice, and Donal Conway has referred to the report as being in “quarantine.” 

Minister Ross said last night that the KOSI audit found the FAI are “unfit to receive government funding”, and added he will seek a meeting with European governing body Uefa in the coming days. 

The FAI are being at least partly kept afloat by the early drawdown of funds payable by Uefa. The Minister refused to countenance a government bailout of the FAI. 

Additional reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie