FAI secures €6 million a year funding boost from government

THE FOOTBALL Association of Ireland (FAI) have received a €6 million a year funding boost from the government.

The deal lasts until the end of 2027 and provides a significant financial boost to the debt-laden association.

This arrangement is dependent on 16 conditions to ensure the FAI continues to implement governance reform.

Advertisement

It is the second Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) involving the two parties.

Previously, following the FAI’s financial collapse in 2019, the government and the association agreed on an MOU amounting to €30.8 million for the period 2020-2023, which came with a list of 163 recommendations and conditions.

A statement this evening added: “The Government recognises that the FAI’s finances remain in a difficult position and will continue as such for a number of years until their hosting of Euro 2028. This should have a positive impact on their finances. In light of this, the Government has agreed to provide continued enhanced funding to the organisation.

“During the lifetime of the previous MOU, the FAI also received significant financial backing by the Government, with over €67.4 million in public funding provided to the FAI through various funding streams.”

It is understood that an additional once-off payment of €1 million will also be provided for several areas, including “grassroots and underage football, women’s football, safeguarding and referees’ development”.

In addition, between 2020 and 2024, €71 million was awarded to football-specific projects (excluding multi-sports projects) under the Community Sport Facilities Fund and €52.4 million was awarded to football-specific projects (excluding multi-sport projects) under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

The FAI board said in a statement this evening that they “welcome” this latest initiative.