FAI contradict SIPTU claim of 'continued refusal to engage' as row rumbles on

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have disputed a claim made today by SIPTU over the football body’s lack of engagement with the trade union.

In a statement earlier today, SIPTU expressed “deep dissatisfaction with the continued refusal” of the FAI “to engage with the union in order to resolve a number of industrial relations issues.”

“Our members are now calling on the FAI to engage with SIPTU in a timely and meaningful manner”, said sector organiser Michelle Quinn.

“The FAI is in receipt of significant public funding and it should recognise and utilise the states dispute resolution mechanisms including the Workplace Relations Commission.

“In the first instance, it should engage with union members at local level in order to discuss a number of industrial relations issues. These include terms and conditions [relating to] the retention of roles and the refusal of management to meet and discuss with SIPTU on behalf of its members working in the FAI.

“SIPTU members in the FAI are entitled to a level playing field and to have their concerns properly addressed by management.”

It is understood that one of the terms and conditions causing concern among SIPTU staff is a change to coaching policy which proposes that, from next year, a full-time FAI employee will not be permitted to hold a separate role coaching at senior level in the men’s League of Ireland or the Women’s National League, or hold a manager’s role at underage level.

Asked to comment by The42, an FAI spokesperson said the Association has offered to meet with SIPTU.

“On October 7th an email was sent from the FAI’s HR Department to SIPTU in response to their request for a meeting. This email offered November 3rd as a potential date for a meeting between the FAI and SIPTU.

“We are still awaiting a response from SIPTU. The offer to meet on November 3rd remains open and we look forward to a reply from SIPTU to this proposal.”

Today’s statement once again brings to the surface a disconnect between FAI management and SIPTU staff that erupted publicly in April of this year, when the union published an email received from CEO Jonathan Hill in which he stated the FAI are not obliged to consult or negotiate with SIPTU for any collective bargaining purposes.

“Any engagements I have had with you as CEO have been on a goodwill basis in the interest of courtesy and cordial relations”, wrote Hill.

Martin O’Rourke, then the sector organiser, said relations with the FAI had “deteriorated” since Hill’s appointment in November last year, and claimed the Association had been restructured in a “less than transparent manner.” He said SIPTU had referred their issues to the Workplace Relations Commission.

The FAI, for their part, stressed their disappointment at O’Rourke’s disclosure of a private email correspondence with Hill.