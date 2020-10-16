FAI postpone all elite underage leagues with immediate effect

THE FAI HAVE announced the postponement of all games in the national underage leagues as they await the outcome of a Cabinet meeting tomorrow regarding a potential tightening of social restrictions.

Having reported a new high in daily cases today, the National Public Health Emergency Team have recommended to the government that the country move to level five.

National underage games had been continuing at level three of the nation’s Covid-19 response, as it was – contentiously – considered as elite sport.

The Association have tonight announced these games have now been postponed in the interest of public health.

As a result, fixtures in all five underage National Leagues, the SSE Airtricity underage leagues and the Women’s National U17 League have been postponed, with all other elite underage football games also suspended.

As with adult amateur football, all underage teams can continue to train in a non-contact environment and in pods of 15, subject to current Government guidelines.

This ruling does not affect the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Division, the Women’s National League and all international football.