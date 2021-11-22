Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 22 November 2021
Shelbourne accept Women's Cup final result despite FAI investigation into player eligibility

Wexford Youths player Teegan Lynch was left off the initial team sheet in what is reported to have been an administrative error.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Nov 2021, 9:28 PM
Wexford Youths players celebrate with the trophy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE launched an investigation after Teegan Lynch’s appearance for Wexford Youths in Sunday’s FAI Women’s Cup final, but Shelbourne say they have no issue with the result. 

Earlier today it emerged that Ireland U19 international Lynch – who arrived off the bench as a second-half sub for Lynn Marie Grant – had not been listed on the initial team sheet provided by Wexford before the game. 

This has reportedly been put down to an administrative effort and the FAI subsequently launched an investigation into the matter. Wexford Youths ran out 3-1 winners over the league champions to lift the cup for the third time in four years. 

In a statement released tonight, Shelbourne chairman Andrew Doyle said the club did not make a complaint to the FAI and have accepted the defeat.

“Shelbourne FC notes a report in the media that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has launched an investigation into the eligibility of a Wexford Youths WFC player’s appearance in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup Final on Sunday,” the statement read.

“We wish to confirm that Shelbourne FC has made no complaint to the FAI about this matter, nor do we intend to do so. In our opinion, while there may or may not have been an administrative error by Wexford Youths WFC in completing match day forms, we were beaten by the better team on the night and accept that defeat. We congratulate Wexford Youths on their victory.

“We have a great Women’s National League side and are hugely proud of their performance and success in becoming Champions of Ireland this season. We look forward to participating in the UEFA Champions league next season and to further and bigger success in the future.”

