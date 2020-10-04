BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

Holders Wexford Youths book their place in FAI Women's Cup semis

Wexford Youths, Peamount United, Cork City and Treaty United make up this year’s final four.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 709 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5223189
Winner: Kelly clinched victory for Wexford Youths (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Winner: Kelly clinched victory for Wexford Youths (file photo).
Winner: Kelly clinched victory for Wexford Youths (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LAUREN KELLY SCORED the winner five minutes from time as holders Wexford Youths booked their place in the FAI Women’s Cup semi-finals.

Kelly — who scored twice in last year’s Aviva Stadium final — gave Wexford a dramatic 3-2 win against Galway WFC in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Goals from Ciara Rossiter and Vanessa Ogbonna cancelled out Meabh de Burca’s opener and sent Wexford into the break 2-1 up.

But after Jaime Turrentine’s equaliser drew Galway back on level terms, Wexford needed Kelly’s late heroics to book their place in the last four.

They’ll be joined there by league leaders Peamount United who edged rivals Shelbourne 1-0 in close-fought Dublin derby.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle’s first-half goal proved decisive and kept Peamount’s hopes of lifting the cup for only the second time in club history alive.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Lauren Egbuloniu, Ciara McNamara and Nathalie O’Brien helped Cork City to a 3-1 win over Bohemians, while goals from Gillian Keenan and Aoife Horgan gave Treaty United a 2-0 win against DLR Waves.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie