Holders Wexford Youths book their place in FAI Women's Cup semis

LAUREN KELLY SCORED the winner five minutes from time as holders Wexford Youths booked their place in the FAI Women’s Cup semi-finals.

Kelly — who scored twice in last year’s Aviva Stadium final — gave Wexford a dramatic 3-2 win against Galway WFC in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Goals from Ciara Rossiter and Vanessa Ogbonna cancelled out Meabh de Burca’s opener and sent Wexford into the break 2-1 up.

But after Jaime Turrentine’s equaliser drew Galway back on level terms, Wexford needed Kelly’s late heroics to book their place in the last four.

They’ll be joined there by league leaders Peamount United who edged rivals Shelbourne 1-0 in close-fought Dublin derby.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle’s first-half goal proved decisive and kept Peamount’s hopes of lifting the cup for only the second time in club history alive.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Lauren Egbuloniu, Ciara McNamara and Nathalie O’Brien helped Cork City to a 3-1 win over Bohemians, while goals from Gillian Keenan and Aoife Horgan gave Treaty United a 2-0 win against DLR Waves.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!