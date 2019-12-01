This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Honeysuckle puts her rivals to the sword in magnificent Hatton's Grace win

Envoi Allen and Fakir D’Oudaries also took home Grade 1 prizes from Fairyhouse.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 3:25 PM
Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle were too good for their rivals in the Hatton's Grace.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle were too good for their rivals in the Hatton's Grace.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

HENRY DE BROMHEAD’S Honeysuckle left nothing to chance with a scintillating performance in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

Racing in open company for the first time, the impressive mare (9/10 fav) extended her unbeaten record under rules and bagged a second Grade 1 title, running away from Bacardys to win by an easy nine lengths in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

Apples Jade was a further four lengths back in third.

“To go and do what she did was pretty incredible I thought,” de Bromhead told Racing TV afterwards.

“I’m kinda blown away with how she went away in the end.”

Earlier on Sunday, Envoi Allen extended his own unbeaten record in similarly impressive fashion as he stayed on well under pressure to win the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

With Davy Russell on board, the 8/11 favourite led home a 1-2 for trainer Gordon Elliott, leading over the last and then doing enough to hold off the challenge of stablemate Abacadabras. 

And there was drama in Drinmore Novice Chase as Fakir D’Oudaries took the Grade 1 prize for Mark Walsh and Joseph O’Brien in the colours of JP McManus.

At 6/4, the four-year-old slightly shaded favouritism for this mouthwatering showdown with Samcro, and the two were neck and neck with little to choose between them when Samcro crashed out at the second last.

Ronald Pump was 22 lengths back in second with Burrows Saint third.

