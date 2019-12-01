Honeysuckle puts her rivals to the sword in magnificent Hatton's Grace win

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle were too good for their rivals in the Hatton's Grace.

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle were too good for their rivals in the Hatton's Grace.

HENRY DE BROMHEAD’S Honeysuckle left nothing to chance with a scintillating performance in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

Racing in open company for the first time, the impressive mare (9/10 fav) extended her unbeaten record under rules and bagged a second Grade 1 title, running away from Bacardys to win by an easy nine lengths in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

Apples Jade was a further four lengths back in third.

“To go and do what she did was pretty incredible I thought,” de Bromhead told Racing TV afterwards.

“I’m kinda blown away with how she went away in the end.”

Honeysuckle - she is a special mare!



🏇🏻 6 races

🥇 6 wins

🏆 Dual G1 winning hurdler

👸 A winning machine@rachaelblackmor & the @HenrydeBromhead-trained Honeysuckle run out easy winners of the G1 @BarOneRacing.com Hatton's Grace Hurdle @Fairyhouse pic.twitter.com/sOlX4jcGd8 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 1, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, Envoi Allen extended his own unbeaten record in similarly impressive fashion as he stayed on well under pressure to win the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

With Davy Russell on board, the 8/11 favourite led home a 1-2 for trainer Gordon Elliott, leading over the last and then doing enough to hold off the challenge of stablemate Abacadabras.

Envoi Allen - a horse with the world at his feet!



🏇🏻 6 races

🥇 6 wins

🏆 G1 winning hurdler

🏆 G1 Champion Bumper hero

✅ He just keeps on winning



Envoi Allen sees off stablemate Abacadabras to land the G1 @BarOneRacing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle @Fairyhouse @gelliott_racing pic.twitter.com/SDBl3Xj0YY — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 1, 2019

And there was drama in Drinmore Novice Chase as Fakir D’Oudaries took the Grade 1 prize for Mark Walsh and Joseph O’Brien in the colours of JP McManus.

At 6/4, the four-year-old slightly shaded favouritism for this mouthwatering showdown with Samcro, and the two were neck and neck with little to choose between them when Samcro crashed out at the second last.

Ronald Pump was 22 lengths back in second with Burrows Saint third.

A dramatic Drinmore!



🏇 Fakir D'oudairies

🏆 G1 @BarOneRacing.com Drinmore Novice Chase

✅ Unbeaten in two starts over fences



4-Y-O Fakir D'oudairies lands the Drinmore for @JosephOBrien2 & Mark Walsh as Samcro falls at the second-last @Fairyhouse pic.twitter.com/C135yRb5WD — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 1, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!