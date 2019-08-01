Huge setback for Wales as injury rules Faletau out of World Cup

WALES HAVE BEEN dealt an injury setback ahead of the World Cup with the news Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the tournament in Japan.

The Bath back row sustained a clavicle [collarbone] injury in an ‘innocuous training ground incident’ and will now require surgery, the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed on Thursday.

Faletau has had a luckless run of injuries. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

It is another deeply unfortunate blow for Faletau, who broke his arm twice last season and missed Wales’ Six Nations Grand Slam.

Faletau’s last game for his country was in March 2018 but the Lion was due to play a big role for Warren Gatland’s side in Japan having returned to fitness in time for the start of their pre-season preparations.

“A prognosis and return to play timeframe will be established after surgery,” a WRU statement read.

“The Wales squad and management would like to wish Taulupe the very best with his recovery.”

Faletau’s absence will be keenly felt, although Wales have considerable back row resources with Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Justin Tipuric and Aaron Wainwright among those in Gatland’s training squad.

