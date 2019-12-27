This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fallon Sherrock's World Championship fairytale ends in the third round

Chris Dobey, the 22nd seed, is through to the fourth round after a 4-2 win.

By Niall Kelly Friday 27 Dec 2019, 5:09 PM
13 minutes ago 1,919 Views 1 Comment
History maker: Fallon Sherrock.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
History maker: Fallon Sherrock.
History maker: Fallon Sherrock.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FALLON SHERROCK’S FAIRYTALE run at the PDC World Darts Championship ended on Friday afternoon as she lost 4-2 to Chris Dobey in the third round at the Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old had already made history by beating Ted Evetts, becoming the first woman to win a match at the tournament, and then followed it up with victory over Mensur Suljovic.

Sherrock threw checkouts of 142 and 104 on her way to an early 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven match, but despite hitting eight 180s and converting 53% of her doubles, it wasn’t enough to hold off a comeback from the 22nd seed.

After his shaky start, Dobey responded to finish with a 101 match average, capped with a 141 finish of his own in the sixth and final set.

Actor and writer Stephen Fry was among those leading the praise for Sherrock following Friday’s exit.

“You’ve thrown your way into the hearts of millions, written yourself into the history books and done an incalculable service to the game of darts,” Fry wrote.

