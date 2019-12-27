Fallon Sherrock's World Championship fairytale ends in the third round

FALLON SHERROCK’S FAIRYTALE run at the PDC World Darts Championship ended on Friday afternoon as she lost 4-2 to Chris Dobey in the third round at the Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old had already made history by beating Ted Evetts, becoming the first woman to win a match at the tournament, and then followed it up with victory over Mensur Suljovic.

Sherrock threw checkouts of 142 and 104 on her way to an early 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven match, but despite hitting eight 180s and converting 53% of her doubles, it wasn’t enough to hold off a comeback from the 22nd seed.

After his shaky start, Dobey responded to finish with a 101 match average, capped with a 141 finish of his own in the sixth and final set.

Actor and writer Stephen Fry was among those leading the praise for Sherrock following Friday’s exit.

“You’ve thrown your way into the hearts of millions, written yourself into the history books and done an incalculable service to the game of darts,” Fry wrote.

