Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 17 November 2021
Advertisement

Ground-breaker Fallon Sherrock makes history at the Grand Slam of Darts

The 27-year-old became the first woman to reach the knockout phase of the competition with an incredible 170 finish last night.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 11:45 AM
39 minutes ago 1,094 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5603965
Queen of The Palace: Fallon Sherrock.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Queen of The Palace: Fallon Sherrock.
Queen of The Palace: Fallon Sherrock.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FALLON SHERROCK BECAME the first woman to reach the knockout phase of the Grand Slam of Darts last night, continuing to make history after her groundbreaking world championship campaign two years ago.

The “Queen of the Palace” — who became the first female player to win a world championship match against a man at the 2020 tournament en route to the third round — beat German number one Gabriel Clemens 5-3 to send the Wolverhampton crowd wild and finish second in her group behind Peter Wright.

Sherrock had set a women’s televised world record average of 101.55 in her 5-0 thrashing of Mike De Decker on Sunday.

The 27-year-old backed it up in some style against Clemens.

Needing to win by two clear legs, she fought back from 3-1 down to snatch a last-16 spot with a stunning maximum 170 finish when the German was waiting on 68.

“I don’t even know how I did it,” Sherrock told Sky Sports. “That 170 I thought, ‘This has got to go, this is your one shot’.”

She will next face Austrian star Mensur Suljovic, one of her world championship victims in December 2019, for a place in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’m just going to take each day as it comes. Mensur is a great player,” Sherrock added. “But I’m so happy to be able to get through, oh my God.”

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie