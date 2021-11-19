Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 19 November 2021
History-maker Sherrock reaches Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final

The ‘Queen of the Palace’ will face Peter Wright in the last eight after last night’s win over Mensur Suljovic.

By Press Association Friday 19 Nov 2021, 10:35 AM
Fallon Sherrock (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FALLON SHERROCK’S RUN at the Grand Slam of Darts continued in emphatic fashion last night as she defeated Mensur Suljovic 10-5 in Wolverhampton to reach her first PDC major quarter-final.

The 27-year-old, who hit a magical 170 checkout against Gabriel Clemens on Tuesday night to become the first woman to reach the knockout stages of the competition, repeated her World Championship victory against Suljovic at the Alexandra Palace in 2019.

The Austrian came into the match off the back of a 104 average in his final group game but he was below-par on Thursday night.

Sherrock was the underdog but once again made a mockery of the odds to further launch her career to new heights.

It did not look like it would be that way early on as Suljovic took the opening two legs, but Sherrock hit a 100 checkout for a 11-dart finish before taking out 124 for a 12-darter to level things up.

Sherrock won six out of seven legs to lead 6-3 before Suljovic stopped the rot with a 14-dart hold of throw heading into the second interval.

Suljovic could not maintain any consistency, however, and he was duly punished as Sherrock, who herself was missing chances, moved one away from another famous victory at 9-4.

A classy 106 checkout on tops kept Suljovic in the match but Sherrock stormed to victory in the next leg, wrapping things up with a double nine after 14 darts.

She sets up a quarter-final showdown with Peter Wright. 

