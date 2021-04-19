BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 19 April 2021
Advertisement

Anger continues as fans arrive at club grounds to protest against proposed European Super League

Six Premier League sides have joined six other European clubs in announcing plans for a new midweek competition.

By Press Association Monday 19 Apr 2021, 9:29 PM
27 minutes ago 1,805 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5414604
A fan stands outside Old Trafford in response to the news of a proposed Super League.
Image: PA
A fan stands outside Old Trafford in response to the news of a proposed Super League.
A fan stands outside Old Trafford in response to the news of a proposed Super League.
Image: PA

FOOTBALL FANS HAVE begun protests outside stadia as the angry reaction to plans for a European Super League continued on Monday.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham on Sunday joined six other European clubs in announcing plans for a new midweek competition which could effectively lead to a ‘closed shop’ for the super clubs.

That has prompted a furious response from several quarters within the game and fans – including those of the clubs involved – made their feelings known as they turned up at grounds on Monday evening.

If the clubs involved had hoped that making their move at a time when games remain behind closed doors would prevent protests, they did not get their wish.

With Liverpool in action at Leeds on Monday night, fans of both clubs gathered outside Elland Road before kick-off, while a plane flew overhead with a banner reading “Say No To Super League”.

At Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, fans displayed a banner reading “Created by the poor, stolen by the rich”.

At Anfield, banners called for the removal of American ownership group FSG and others declared “LFC RIP – 1892-2021”, while a fan arrived at Tottenham’s training ground with a placard reading “Say No To Super League”.

european-super-league-reaction Source: PA

european-super-league-reaction

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

european-super-league-reaction

european-super-league-reaction

european-super-league-reaction

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie