Farrell's Ireland move up a gear in Chicago as Beirne thinks big

PREPARATIONS ARE ROLLING in Chicago. Today is a big on-pitch training day for Andy Farrell’s side as they look to build some rhythm ahead of their first game of the season against the All Blacks next weekend.

Getting his squad out to the US a week early was important in Farrell’s thinking, giving his players an undistracted run-in as they look to start their November campaign with a bang.

This was one of the biggest lessons Ireland took away from last year’s autumn Tests. They started with a relative whimper in defeat to New Zealand in Dublin. Having previously been proud of their ability to get rapidly up to speed upon coming into camp, Ireland were disappointed with themselves.

They could do with gaining momentum quickly against the Kiwis, given that they have games against Japan, Australia, and South Africa to come in Dublin.

But this is a big standalone fixture in its own right. Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 was the true starting point of what is a real rivalry. Ireland have gotten more accustomed to beating the Kiwis, with four wins in their nine meetings since that historic day at Soldier Field.

Despite the gloomy outlook in some quarters, Ireland are thinking big again for this clash.

“That Chicago game, Ireland were knocking on the door for such a long time to beat the All Blacks, they had that kind of perception that they were a little bit unbeatable and that kind of put a little crack on it for future Irish teams going forward,” says Tadhg Beirne.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be involved with a couple of Irish teams that have beaten them and I think we have confidence over the last number of years that we’re more than capable of beating them, so it will be no different come the game in Chicago.

“We believe we’re capable of beating any team in the world, but we have to get our stuff right first and that’s what we’ll be focusing on, trying to take another step forward in terms of everything we do, because if we can do that, we’ll certainly be able to put it up to them.”

Beirne wasn’t an Ireland international in 2016. Far from it. He was in his first season over in Wales with Scarlets after being released by Leinster. Beirne remembers sitting with his friends, having a few drinks, and being a “proper Irish fan.”

Beirne at Dublin Airport on Tuesday. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

So while he has won against the All Blacks, there’s an extra incentive to replicate what Ireland did that day in Chicago in 2016.

“It’d be a little bit of history for us who weren’t involved nine years ago,” says Beirne. “It’s a very cool stadium with a lot of very good memories for a lot of Irish people.

“To get to be part of that is pretty special; it’s going to be an incredible occasion. It’s not too often you get to go over to somewhere like America to play a rugby game, especially against a team like New Zealand.”

Ireland are in the US to take care of business, but head coach Farrell always makes sure his players are enjoying themselves too.

Beirne frames it as a “little mini-tour” for the squad to launch their autumn campaign and while he’s looking forward to seeing some of Chicago, he underlines that the result against New Zealand is the bottom line.

Beirne will be pivotal to Ireland’s bid to bounce back after defeats to the Kiwis in their last two meetings, including the 2023 World Cup quarter-final.

The Munster skipper was in superb form last weekend as he made his first appearances of the season, delivering a momentous display in his province’s win against Leinster.

Beirne jokingly says “there’s not too many of us” when he’s asked if the Munster contingent walked into camp a bit taller this week, but he was delighted for team-mate Tom Farrell to get a call-up following his excellent form.

Beirne is delighted for Tom Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell has been a key man for Munster since joining from Connacht in 2024 and Beirne is pleased to see him rewarded with inclusion in the Ireland squad.

“I’d say Connacht are scratching their heads how they let him go,” says Beirne. “You’d seen glimpses of how good he was with Connacht and then he just hit the ground running with us.

“He’s been, touch wood, lucky in terms of staying injury free which I know, in Connacht, he struggled with a bit. But the quality was always there.

“I’ve been playing with Tom for as long as I can remember between Lansdowne and Leinster. We both went our separate directions and I’ve seen the quality he’s had for a very long time and it’s no surprise that he brought that to Munster.

“Player of the season for us last year, fans’ player of the season, playmaker I think he won for the URC, speaks volumes of the player he’s been over the last 12 months. He did it again on Saturday. 100% deserving of being in here and excited to see how he goes.”