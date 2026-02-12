'A few doors left open' fed into Andy Farrell's changes for Italy

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell said last week’s disappointing performance against France meant there were “a few doors left open” when it came to selection for Saturday’s round two Six Nations clash with Italy.

Farrell has made six personnel changes to his starting XV for this weekend’s game in Dublin, with a further three fresh faces on the bench.

Josh van der Flier is the highest-profile omission as he drops out of the matchday 23 after starting in Paris, as do wing pair Jacob Stockdale and Tommy O’Brien, and blindside flanker Cian Prendergast.

Regular starters Tadhg Beirne and Jamison Gibson-Park shift to the bench, as Farrell brings James Ryan, Craig Casey, James Lowe, Jack Conan, Robert Baloucoune, and Cormac Izuchukwu come into his starting team.

Tadhg Furlong is back from injury on the bench, Edwin Edogbo will make his debut as a replacement, and Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole covers loosehead in the number 17 shirt.

“It’s something that obviously excites us,” said Farrell of his selection.

“The team that we’ve picked is the right one for this weekend for a number of reasons.

“Last week’s performance, trying to get people a chance to show what they’ve got, and how the format of the Six Nations has changed [with three consecutive games over the opening three weekends].

“It all gets thrown into the pot, but at the forefront of that is a team that’s picked to play against a very good Italian side.”

When asked specifically about Stockdale and O’Brien dropping from the matchday 23, Farrell indicated that last week’s defeat in Paris saw a number of Irish players failing to reach the standard expected of them.

Josh van der Flier misses out on the 23. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“Yeah, a few doors left open across the team and a few opportunities there to be taken,” said Farrell.

“And people need to do that.”

He hopes to see Six Nations debutants Izuchukwu and Baloucoune doing exactly that.

28-year-old Baloucoune starts on the right wing, having last played for Ireland in November 2022.

The Ulster man’s career has been blighted by injury – he missed virtually all of last season – but he returns for his fifth Test cap against Italy.

“Rob, the sheer pace that he’s got excites everyone,” said Farrell. “Everyone loves a bit of pace within the side but it’s been a bit stop-start for him.

“You’ll remember him coming in and playing in a big game against South Africa [in 2022], it’s been a bit stop-start with injuries and things like that and continuity has been hard work for him.

“But during that period from him coming in to start his international career to where he is now, he’s learned a lot about himself and his game has certainly come on. For example, he’s a great defensive winger. He’s got a much better understanding of how to get himself into the game off his wing and he can break a tackle. He’s not just quick. He can offload the ball.

“So things are getting better as far as that’s concerned; he just needs an opportunity like this to try and do it on the big stage again.”

26-year-old Izuchukwu comes in at blindside flanker, with his most recent outings having been against Georgia and Portugal last summer.

The Tullamore man missed the November Tests due to injury and had a toe issue coming into this camp, but Farrell is excited to get him back up and running.

Cormac Izuchukwu will make his Six Nations debut. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Izzy, a little bit like Rob, I suppose. Not as severe. He’s someone that we’ve earmarked for quite some time now. He’s been in our own camp and, you know, we’ve tried to give him game time, but it’s been stop-start for him with injuries as well. He’s been back in camp now for a couple of weeks.

“With Izzy, we thought last week was a little bit of a step too far. But another nine days under the belt and he’ll be ready to rip in against Italy.”

There is also excitement about 23-year-old Edogbo’s first cap off the bench.

“If you look at the story, it’s actually phenomenal, you know, to celebrate that with his family tonight,” said Farrell of Cobh man Edogbo. “It’s going to be a joy for all of us.

“I suppose everyone’s talked about his potential. But I would like to reiterate that he’s young as far as this type of experience is concerned, big-game experience, even at Munster, so it’s potential at this moment in time. This type of opportunity is going to be what he needs to kick on with his game. So we’re excited about that.”

Among those unlucky to miss out is Michael Milne, who made a try-scoring impact off the bench against the French.

His spot as the replacement loosehead goes to Ulster tighthead O’Toole.

“We feel that Tom’s played really well this year,” said Farrell. “We’ve tried to get him going at loosehead before and it’s something that we’re keen to do and keep trying to progress that.

“Tom’s a strong character within the group and you need characters within your squad to make that dressing room feel right. So he gets his chance this week.”

Ireland boss Andy Farrell. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Whatever about the personnel, Farrell is adamant that Ireland will show a better version of themselves on Saturday than was the case in Paris.

He wasn’t happy with his side’s intent at Stade de France, but that has been addressed ahead of the Italy clash.

“A lot of it will stay with us because a lot of it, rightly so, is private enough,” said Farrell of what they have discussed.

“But as you can imagine, because of the good people that we’ve got in the environment, there’s a lot of honesty and a bit of soul-searching for reasons why, etc.

“We’ve addressed all that and got back on the horse, put the boots back on, had a couple of training sessions and got to the business end of the week now.

“We’re ready to put on a performance which we should be proud of.”