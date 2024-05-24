Tyrone boss Feargal Logan opens up on suffering stroke earlier this year

FEARGAL LOGAN HAS opened up on suffering a stroke before a National Football League game with Derry earlier this year.

The Tyrone joint-manager revealed how he fell ill on the morning of the February clash but initially put it down to overdoing it in the gym the previous day.

Logan explained how he didn’t suffer some of the usual symptoms you would expect and, speaking to the BBC, the 55-year-old expressed his gratitude to staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The 2021 All-Ireland-winning boss said: “The usual face, arms, speech, time didn’t appear relevant albeit I was on the floor and had been particularly sick.

“But, as I understand it, balance can be an issue and eyes can be an issue,” he said.

“There is a shock in it. There’s a vulnerability post-event. Now it’s small steps back into society and back into life. It’s clichéd but you appreciate your health when you’ve had a scare. I’m in that boat now.

“I think I’m still relatively young for that boat, but age is no factor in some of these things.”

Logan has focused on his recovery since falling ill and ahead of their game with Donegal tomorrow he said how a return to the sideline

“In one sense it is a focus, and it’s a good environment to be about.

“If I’m fit and able, it’s a lot better than sitting in this room here watching it on TV and nearly breaking the TV a few times. I hope to dip my toes back in here as we go forward and it’s small steps with everything in life now.

“Hopefully we’ll see where the football fits into all that.”