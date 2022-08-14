Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 14 August 2022
Advertisement

Cameron Smith two off the lead ahead of FedEx St Jude Championship final round

The Open champion, who shot 67 in his third round, is looking to become world number one for the first time.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 9:44 AM
1 hour ago 567 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5840585
Open champion Cameron Smith is two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship.
Image: Richard Sellers/PA Images
Open champion Cameron Smith is two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship.
Open champion Cameron Smith is two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship.
Image: Richard Sellers/PA Images

OPEN CHAMPION CAMERON Smith moved to within striking distance of leader JJ Spaun heading into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship as he seeks to become world number one for the first time.

The Australian, who has refused to deny intense speculation he is joining the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf at the end of the season, shot a 67 to sit just two behind Spaun.

Spaun maintained his place at the top of the leaderboard for the third round in a row after a couple of late birdies retained his advantage at 13 under.

He leads by one from Austria’s Sepp Straker but there is a growing threat from the group in joint-third where Smith was joined by Will Zalatoris – runner-up at the US PGA and US Open this year – after an impressive 65 and Trey Mullinax, who shot 66.

Shane Lowry, the sole remaining Irish competitor in the field, is 10 shots off the pace on three-under par after shooting 71 on Saturday.

But all eyes will be on Smith on Sunday as he seeks to reach another landmark.

“That would mean a lot. I mean, that’s what we’re all here to do,” said Smith on the possibility of overtaking Scottie Scheffler at the top of the rankings.

“One of my goals, probably since the start of the year, is to try to get to that top spot and I’ll try to chase it down.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Both Spaun, world 98 and Valero Texas Open champion and Straka, February’s Honda Classic winner, are seeking to become the ninth multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick remains in contention four shots back after a 67 lifted him to nine under and into a share of eighth place.

Victory in Memphis guarantees the winner a place East Lake for the season-ending Tour Championship, where a €17.5 million ($18m) bonus is up for grabs for the winner of the FedEx Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie