The best team in the world have made themselves even stronger

IS IT TOO early to be excited about Saturday 22 November of this year?

The answer is yes, of course. But let’s be honest – everyone has been craving another hit of the South Africa v Ireland rivalry. These two rugby nations are more than a little obsessed with each other.

So the visit of the Springboks to Dublin this autumn should be entertaining, all the more so as it comes at the end of a month in which Ireland also play the All Blacks in Chicago and take on Japan and Australia back at home.

The clash with the Kiwis in the US has cleverly been branded as ‘The Rematch’ but there will surely be someone smart who comes up with a moniker for the South Africans’ visit to the Aviva Stadium. There is plenty of grudge in that one too.

The Springboks have lost on their three most recent visits to Dublin and they also lost their last meeting with Ireland on South African soil last July, when two Ciarán Frawley drop goals denied Rassie Erasmus’ men a series victory.

So scores need to be settled. The reason all of this is relevant right now is that the Springboks, already the best team in the world, have strengthened themselves by bringing Felix Jones back into the fold.

The former Ireland and Munster fullback didn’t last too long away from the Boks, having departed after the 2023 World Cup and taken up a role with England. By August 2024, he had resigned from Steve Borthwick’s staff and though he remained with the RFU until December, he has now returned to the Boks.

His contract runs through to the 2027 World Cup in Australia, so Jones will be part of their bid to go back-to-back-to-back.

When Jones first joined the Springboks ahead of the 2019 World Cup, having decided to leave Munster despite the offer of a contract extension, it was hard to know how much of an influence he was having alongside Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber.

Jones and Rassie Erasmus at Munster in 2016. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

They had pounced to bring him on board, having worked with Jones in Munster, and word from Springboks players and coaches alike was that he made an instant impact.

Those reports only grew over the following four years as Jones’ impact behind the scenes in all aspects of the Springboks play and planning continued to develop.

His decision to leave after the 2023 World Cup in order to be closer to his young family in Ireland was greeted with sadness by the South African rugby community, while Erasmus said it was a big loss to lose a coach of Jones’ calibre.

That calibre was highlighted almost instantly when Jones joined England. It had initially looked like he would go in as attack coach but the Irishman took charge of the defence under Borthwick and transformed England’s game.

Implementing a blitz defence, à la the Springboks, Jones added a real edge to England’s play and undoubtedly had a key role in lifting the pressure Borthwick had been under.

So it was then a body blow for Borthwick and co. to lose Jones so soon into his time with them. Without Jones, November was a miserable month for the English defence and they’re only beginning to find rhythm with a new style now.

As for Jones, he is returning to a Springboks set-up that has undergone some change.

Nienaber is no longer around, having moved on to Leinster, while Tony Brown has come in as attack coach and made big changes to how the Springboks play, implementing a new 1-4-2-1 shape and bringing in lots of classy set-piece plays. Jones’ close friend, Jerry Flannery, came in as Nienaber’s replacement so they are reunited on foreign soil.

Flannery and Jones worked together as assistant coaches in Munster, decided to leave at the same time, and have remained close since. They should enjoy being back on the same side full-time.

The Springboks had an excellent 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What those changes underline is that there is no obvious area for Jones to come in and take over. But he is said to be a master of many facets of the game. He started as an attack specialist with Munster and soon became a defence expert with the Springboks. His understanding of the kicking game is world-class, while he has a command of the breakdown, contact skills, and plenty more.

Jones is also renowned as an innovative rugby thinker and one of the leading analysts in rugby. He is said to be almost beyond obsessive in watching games, picking out opposition strengths and weaknesses, players’ traits, and trends in the game.

For the last World Cup cycle, Jones was based in Ireland, keeping in close contact and regularly visiting European-based Springboks players before joining the squad in South Africa full-time during all competitions and training camps.

He wouldn’t have been short of interested parties when it became clear he was leaving England but he has gone back to the back-to-back World Cup winners. While Jones was away in 2024, the Boks won 11 of their 13 Tests, claimed the Rugby Championship, capped 12 new players, used 50 in total, and named four different captains.

So it has been a huge year of development for South Africa, while a coaching box including rugby minds as sharp as Erasmus, Brown, and Flannery’s is an attractive place. Jones belongs in that company.

He has strong relationships with the other assistants - Deon Davids, Daan Human, and Mzwandile Stick - as well as the vast majority of Boks players, so it should it should be a seamless settling-back-in period.

They have another busy year ahead with Italy and Georgia visiting South Africa in July, followed by their Rugby Championship defence.

All roads lead to the Aviva in November for what should be another epic.