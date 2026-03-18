Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros eliminated from Europa League after second-leg collapse

Braga 4

Ferencvaros 0

Braga win 4-2 on aggregate

ROBBIE KEANE’S FERENCVAROS crashed out of the last-16 of the Europa League on Wednesday afternoon, surrendering their two-goal, first leg lead in a chastening loss away to Portuguese side Braga.

Ferencvaros’ advantage was wiped out within 15 minutes, with Ricardo Horta tapping in at the back post after 11 minutes before Florian Grillitsch’s strike slipped through the grasp of the Ferencvaros ‘keeper. Gabri Martínez then completed the turnaround with a goal 11 minutes before half-time, before Horta scored his second and Braga’s fourth just seven minutes after the break to bring Ferencvaros’ European adventure to an end.

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“First of all, congratulations to Braga”, said Keane post-game. “Very good team. If you look at the three goals, the goals were mistakes, keeping people onside; so it was getting out of position. The fourth goal, okay, it was an incredible goal. The goals were avoidable, to be honest. But listen, we knew it was going to be a tough task against a top team.”

Keane was otherwise philosophical in defeat, saying he was proud of his players having come this far. Ferencvaros finished 12th in the league phase – the highlights being a 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahce and a 2-1 home win over Rangers – and then beat Ludogorets over two legs to reach the last-16.

“I just told the players and the staff, I thanked them for what they have done to now in this competition because nobody, nobody thought we would be sitting here”, said Keane.

“We overachieved in the first game, and I can only commend the players for their attitude and everything they have done well.

“It has been an incredible journey and that is why I am not upset at all. I told the guys, walk out of here with your head held high and your chest out, because I will. It was a good journey and it has given everyone around the world, everyone involved in Uefa, has given us so much respect [for us]. This is a big, big thing. I will take.”

Keane was however left to rue the errors that allowed Braga complete their comeback.

“If you give these players one sniff or one inch, they will score. I know, because I played at the highest level. I know when someone gave me one second, I will score. That is the difference between levels.”

Focus for Keane and Ferencvaros now turns to retaining their league title, as they trail the league leaders by a single point, albeit with a game in hand.

Ireland international Callum O’Dowda played all 90 minutes for Ferencvaros, and is in contention to be named in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Ireland squad tomorrow for the World Cup play-offs.