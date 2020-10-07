Fermanagh suspend all GAA activity following positive tests in inter-county squad

THE FERMANAGH COUNTY board has suspended all GAA activity in the county, including inter-county training, after members of the senior football panel tested positive for Covid-19.

The decision follows a recent spike in Covid-19 cases within the county, and comes just 11 days before Ryan McMenamin’s side are due to return to action with a Division 2 trip to play Clare in Ennis.

The Fermanagh county board management committee met via teleconference on Tuesday night and agreed that all competitions as well as all training at club and inter-county level should be suspended until further notice.

“A number of players within the Fermanagh senior football panel have returned positive tests for Covid 19,” a statement confirmed.

“At this stage, we are following advice from the Public Health Agency on dealing with this matter.

In order to prevent any further spread of this virus, and to protect the health of all those involved and the wider community, all collective activities involving the county’s senior football, senior hurling and minor football panel are suspended until further notice.

“Our primary concern throughout this public health emergency has always been the health of our players, members and the wider community and it will remain so in the time ahead.”

All adult and underage competitions in the county, with the exception of the junior football championship, will not be completed.



“The outstanding junior championship final between Coa O’Dwyers and Derrylin O’Connells will be played as early as possible in 2021 to allow the winner to participate in next year’s intermediate football championship.

“The details of this will be worked out by the Competitions Control Committee in due course.

“The GAA, at a national level, has suspended all club games at this stage and Coiste Chontae Fhear Manach are asking all clubs to go one step further and to suspend all training at this time given the growing number of cases on Covid-19 in Fermanagh.”

