Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Manchester City sign winger Ferran Torres from Valencia

Pep Guardiola’s efforts to catch Liverpool are well underway.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 10:43 PM
Ferran Torres in action for Valencia in the Champions League.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE announced the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres on a five-year deal as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his attacking options.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, City’s first signing of the summer transfer window, has penned a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of €23 million.

“I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres told the Premier League club’s website. “Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football.

“Pep encourages a really open, aggressive style, which I love, and he is a manager with a proven track record of improving players. To have him overseeing my development is a dream.”

Guardiola is keen to strengthen his squad following the loss of their Premier League title to Liverpool – they have also agreed a €45.3 million fee for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

“We have followed Ferran’s progress closely and have been very impressed,” said City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

“He is young and still developing, but his technical qualities are exactly what we are looking for in a winger. He is quick, direct, can create space with one movement and is capable of producing match-winning moments.”

Torres can play on either wing and operate through the middle, with pace and an ability to beat players his main attributes.

He made 44 appearances for Valencia last season, scoring six goals.

