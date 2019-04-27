Leclerc on top in Ferrari final practice one-two at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari were the team to catch in Baku on Saturday.

CHARLES LECLERC TOPPED the times again as Ferrari delivered a resounding one-two in Saturday’s final practice for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver, in only his fourth outing with the scarlet scuderia, impressed from the start with a polished demonstration of speed on the tight and demanding Baku streets.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was unable to match his new team-mate, but was still too quick for the chasing pack with Max Verstappen third for Honda-powered Red Bull ahead of the two Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas took fourth for them with championship leader and defending champion Lewis Hamilton down in fifth ahead of Russian Daniil Kvyat for the Honda-powered Toro Rosso team.

Kevin Magnussen was seventh for Haas ahead of Alex Albon in the second Toro Rosso, Sergio Perez of Racing Point and Kimi Rakkonen of Alfa Romeo.

Charles Leclerc on top in Azerbaijan. Source: Sergei Grits

The session run in mild and dry conditions with an air temperature of 16 degrees and track of 43.

Following Friday’s dramas which resulted in the cancellation of opening practice, there were no further problems with drain covers, but several drivers took a tentative approach on the tricky street circuit.

Briton George Russell, in a new Williams chassis to replace the one wrecked by Friday’s misfortune, was notably cautious as he rejoined the fray 24 hours after the floor of his car was smashed in opening practice.

As the pace picked up, there was evidence of slips and slides as several drivers including Bottas, Vettel and Hamilton took to the escape zones.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly also ended up in an escape road after narrowly missing a wall in his Red Bull, a mishap that left him struggling at the bottom of the times behind the Williams pairing.

