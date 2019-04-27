This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 April, 2019
Leclerc on top in Ferrari final practice one-two at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was unable to match his new team-mate in Baku.

By AFP Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 12:57 PM
14 minutes ago 129 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4609293
Ferrari were the team to catch in Baku on Saturday.
Image: Photo4/Lapresse
Image: Photo4/Lapresse
Ferrari were the team to catch in Baku on Saturday.
Ferrari were the team to catch in Baku on Saturday.
Image: Photo4/Lapresse

CHARLES LECLERC TOPPED the times again as Ferrari delivered a resounding one-two in Saturday’s final practice for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver, in only his fourth outing with the scarlet scuderia, impressed from the start with a polished demonstration of speed on the tight and demanding Baku streets.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was unable to match his new team-mate, but was still too quick for the chasing pack with Max Verstappen third for Honda-powered Red Bull ahead of the two Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas took fourth for them with championship leader and defending champion Lewis Hamilton down in fifth ahead of Russian Daniil Kvyat for the Honda-powered Toro Rosso team.

Kevin Magnussen was seventh for Haas ahead of Alex Albon in the second Toro Rosso, Sergio Perez of Racing Point and Kimi Rakkonen of Alfa Romeo.

Azerbaijan F1 GP Auto Racing Charles Leclerc on top in Azerbaijan. Source: Sergei Grits

The session run in mild and dry conditions with an air temperature of 16 degrees and track of 43.

Following Friday’s dramas which resulted in the cancellation of opening practice, there were no further problems with drain covers, but several drivers took a tentative approach on the tricky street circuit.

Briton George Russell, in a new Williams chassis to replace the one wrecked by Friday’s misfortune, was notably cautious as he rejoined the fray 24 hours after the floor of his car was smashed in opening practice.

As the pace picked up, there was evidence of slips and slides as several drivers including Bottas, Vettel and Hamilton took to the escape zones.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly also ended up in an escape road after narrowly missing a wall in his Red Bull, a mishap that left him struggling at the bottom of the times behind the Williams pairing.

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

