Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 19 November 2022
Advertisement

Harry Kane still set to wear OneLove armband despite Fifa’s late intervention

Fifa has launched a new captain’s armband on the eve of the World Cup in Qatar.

1 hour ago 2,038 Views 1 Comment
England captain Harry Kane wearing the One Love armband.
England captain Harry Kane wearing the One Love armband.
Image: PA

ENGLAND CAPTAIN HARRY Kane is still set to wear the ‘OneLove’ rainbow armband against discrimination at the World Cup in Qatar despite Fifa announcing plans for its own band on the eve of the tournament.

Fifa confirmed its armbands would be worn as part of a partnership with United Nations agencies, and the Football Association [FA] is understood to be seeking clarity on whether that and the ‘OneLove’ version can be worn together.

While it respects the Fifa-UN initiative, the FA intends to continue supporting the ‘OneLove’ campaign regardless, in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has said the FA is even prepared to be fined over the issue, having had no response from Fifa to a request for permission to wear it earlier in the autumn.

The game’s global governing body said captains of the 32 nations would wear armbands in support of different social campaigns at each stage of the tournament.

The theme in the quarter-finals will be ‘no discrimination’.

Wales are another of the nine European nations set to wear the ‘OneLove’ armbands during the tournament.

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie