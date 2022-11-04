Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fifa ask World Cup teams to 'focus on the football'

‘Please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.’

5 minutes ago
Fifa President Gianni Infantino.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

FIFA HAVE WRITTEN to the teams competing in the World Cup asking them to focus on the football in Qatar and not allow the game “to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura made the request to the 32 nations in a letter, according to Sky News.

It comes in the wake of a number of protests by World Cup sides over issues relating to LGBTIQ rights and the treatment of migrant workers.

“Please, let’s now focus on the football!” the correspondence read.

“We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.

“But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”

