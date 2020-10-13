'He's not the same Jack' - New film explores Charlton's life and final years with dementia

WE LOST AN absolute giant of Irish and English sport on 10 July, when Jack Charlton passed away at the age of 85.

The 1966 World Cup winner provided this country with some of its greatest days by leading the Ireland football team to three major tournaments during a magical decade in charge.

Sadly, dementia made the latter years of Jack’s life more challenging for him and his family, and a new film explores that in great detail.

Directed by Gabriel Clarke (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager, Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans) and Pete Thomas (Adam Hills: Take His Legs), and executively produced by ex-Ireland captain Andy Townsend, ‘Finding Jack Charlton’ is set for release in cinema and on digital next month, before airing on BBC Two in 2021.

The documentary focuses on the major pillars of his life: Jack and England, Jack and Ireland, and Jack and his brother, Bobby Charlton.

Jack’s family — wife Pat and son John — feature throughout and they have even given access to his detailed, hand-written notes.

There are also interviews with the likes of Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, David O’Leary, Packie Bonner, Larry Mullen, Bertie Ahern and Brendan O’Carroll.

They think a lot of you, don’t they, in Ireland,” Pat asks Jack at one stage, to which he replies: “No idea”.

Going by the trailer, which has been released this afternoon, the film looks incredibly powerful and heartbreaking in equal measure.

We can’t wait to see it.

