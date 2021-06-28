Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

'I'll try pick his brain' - Wycherley excited to work with O'Connell again

The Munster lock is looking to win his first international cap.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 28 Jun 2021, 7:30 AM
16 minutes ago 306 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478845
Fineen Wycherley during Ireland training last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Fineen Wycherley during Ireland training last week.
Fineen Wycherley during Ireland training last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FINEEN WYCHERLEY HAS been in and around Ireland camps before, Andy Farrell calling up the versatile Munster forward as part of his wider training squad in previous windows to give him a taste of the environment.

It makes a difference, and as a host of new faces arrived at Carton House last week, Wycherley at least felt like he had his bearings.

“I have only realised now when I’m up here,” Wycherley says.

“Even just knowing your way around the hotel, things like that. I know it’s only small things but knowing one of two different fellas who are here now, a few of the guys would have been here back in the Autumn internationals, some of them are gone to the Lions, some of them aren’t in the squad or whatever, but there is a good network of lads that are here from the last time I was here.

“It definitely makes it easier.”

Unlike his previous experiences with Ireland, this time Wycherley’s time on the training pitch is geared towards winning his first international cap. The 23-year-old comes into this international window on the back of a strong season with Munster, leaving him well-placed to hit another career milestone across the games against Japan and the USA.

With that in mind, Wycherley says he’s striving to roll up his sleeves and make the right impressions.

“I suppose just putting yourself out there, trying to interact with lads, get to know them, putting yourself in uncomfortable positions, chatting to different people or whatever,” he continues.

“But then it’s also the volume of information, different calls in the lineout and general play, kicking calls, where the ball is going to be played off the top or mauls or whatever. There is just a range of different things you have to take on board pretty quickly, but it’s a good challenge. It’s enjoyable.

fineen-wycherley-is-tackled-by-sipili-falatea-and-camille-lopez Wycherley featured 21 times for Munster last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It’s me just challenging myself to try and be a bit more open to interactions to different people. I think that’s important for the team.

“So just trying to put yourself out there and get to know the lads that you are actually playing with if you get a chance to play in any of those international games, knowing the guys around you makes you work harder.

“It will just mean more to you when you are on the pitch, so that’s what we are trying to achieve.”

 

It also provides Wycherley with another opportunity to work with Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell.

“I worked with him a small bit when I was in the Munster Academy. He was in with Munster for a bit and I was in second year of the Academy, I would have done a bit of lineout work and things with him, but not a whole pile.”

“It will be very interesting (to work with him) especially around the lineout for me, just trying to learn a lot from him around lineout calling and things like that.

“He loves information and passing it on. I’m just going to draw as much as I can over the short period that we have. I will try pick his brain and take all the benefits with it.”

Wycherley featured 21 times for Munster in the season just ended, including 12 starts, and while he can play in the back row or the second row, most of his rugby over the last year has come with either the number four or five on his back.

“There is different roles for each second-row,” he explains.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“For us (Munster), JK (Jean Kleyn) is playing lock, number four, for us. He a workhorse in fairness, he works incredibly hard and is incredibly dominant around the scrum. 

“Looking at that four-lock, he is the guy doing a lot of the dirty work, getting to a lot of breakdowns, the hard yards and carries.

“For the five-lock, you go back down through the years, even Billy (Holland), he is that line-out operator, managing the forwards, very tactical kind of player more than maybe the dirty work as you might call it at the breakdowns. He is more of an organiser and a dictator around what we do in different parts the pitch and what we do at line-out. That’s the difference between four and five, that’s how I’d see it.”

And while Wycherley is aiming to win that first Test cap, he also feels that just being in the environment is beneficial to his game.

“I suppose (I am looking to) grow as a player and learn from the guys around me. You’re in with the best of the best. You’re very lucky to train with these guys for the next couple of weeks.

“Obviously I would be honoured to get a cap and to play if the opportunity comes. But other than that, it’s just training and gaining a lot from these guys and pull different information and tactics.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie